Netflix Has Just Lost Its Last Marvel Studios Movie

It’s official: Netflix has finally lost its last Marvel Studios movie. The streaming giant and the House of Ideas once had a mutually beneficial partnership where every MCU film would go up on the service for 18 months following its theatrical release. However, with the advent of Disney Plus, this deal was ended in 2019 as the Mouse House worked to bring all its assets under one roof.

Since the rival service’s launch last November, various MCU entries have been leaving Netflix as the pre-existing deals expired and as of this week, Netflix is officially MCU-free. The final title left had been Ant-Man and the Wasp, which came out in July 2018 and so was the final movie to be counted under the old Netflix-Marvel deal. At present, the sequel starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the eponymous insect-sized superheroes isn’t available anywhere on streaming, but this is only for a brief period of a couple of weeks before it’s added to Disney Plus on August 14th.

Of course, there’s still a bunch of Marvel Television content remaining on Netflix, though fans are always debating whether those shows are technically part of the MCU or not. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. can still be found on the service, as can all of the defunct Defenders-verse series – that’s Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Luke Cage and Iron Fist. Who knows what’ll happen with these titles in the future, but for now, they’re not going anywhere.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

To date, then, the only Marvel (not Marvel Studios) flick left on Netflix is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse from Sony. If there had to be just one, though, this isn’t a bad pick, as the animated extravaganza is one of the most beloved and critically-acclaimed superhero films to release in recent years. Speaking of Spidey, both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home are also not on D+ even though they’re part of the MCU. This is due to them being distributed by Sony.

Tell us, though, are you saddened to see all the Marvel Studios movies leave Netflix? Have your say in the comments section below.