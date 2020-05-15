Netflix Adds 2 New Movies And 12 New Shows Just In Time For The Weekend

With so many people across the world forced to stay indoors due to the Coronavirus pandemic, demand for Netflix has surged.

Never before has the online streamer been so popular, and to keep its subscribers entertained, the Big N has today rolled out a slew of exciting additions to its lineup of content.

That means from May 15th, Netflix subscribers will be able to access season 6 of Madam Secretary, all three seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and sci-fi gem District 9. The latter initially debuted back in 2009 as Neill Blomkamp’s feature film, who would later go on to helm Elysium and Chappie. Blomkamp was then tipped to helm Alien 5 – a direct sequel to the classic Aliens – but sadly, despite a collection of awesome concept art emerging onto the interwebs, said continuation never came to pass and is “unlikely” to happen, after all.

That’s a bummer. But if you’re wanting to roll back the years and enjoy some old-school content, District 9 is an easy recommendation.

Here’s the full list of what arrived today:

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Seasons 1-3) – Every season of the wonderful Nickelodeon series. Chichipatos (Season 1) N – Spanish comedy series. District 9 (2009) – Drama starring Sharlto Copley about an alien race living in a special quarantine zone. Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma (Season 1) – Anime series about over-the-top cooking battles. 86 episodes are available in total but we’re expecting only a handful on Netflix. I Love You, Stupid (2020) N – Spanish film about a man who gets dumped and vows to become a better person. Learning Time with Timmy (Season 1) – Pre-school adventures with Aardman character Timmy.

And continued:

Madam Secretary (Season 6) – The final season of the CBS political thriller. Magic for Humans (Season 3) N – More magic tricks from Justin Willman. Parasyte: The Maxim (Season 1) – Anime series about a teenager battling parasites. She-Ra and the Princess of Power (Season 5) N – The final season of the Dreamworks animated series on She-Ra. The Unremarkable Juanquini (Season 1) N – New Spanish comedy series about a magician pulling off magic tricks and getting himself in trouble. The Wiggles (Multiple Seasons) – Kids series for preschool kids. Twirleywoos (Multiple Seasons) – British kids series. White Lines (Season 1) N – The new series from Alex Pina the creator of Money Heist.

The second half of today’s content dump largely concerns Netflix’s television arm, with plenty of binge-worthy TV shows being added to the digital library. Subscribers will no doubt flock to the inaugural season of White Lines, Álex Pina’s (Money Heist) murder-mystery series set against the sun-kissed beaches of Ibiza. But beneath the glitz and glam, a real thriller lies in wait, and we can’t wait to sink our teeth into White Lines over the weekend.

But what about you? Of today’s new Netflix additions, is there one show (or indeed movie!), in particular, that has caught your eye? For us, we’ll be spending the next few days indulging in White Lines and its story of violence and hedonism.