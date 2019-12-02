Netflix Viewers Furious After How The Grinch Stole Christmas Is Removed

Netflix UK is seriously getting into the holiday spirit. Unfortunately, though, they’re not trying to emulate Santa. Instead, the streaming service is going for more of a Grinch sort of vibe.

On the very first day of December, the platform pulled Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Now, three weeks before the holiday, customers will be without arguably one of the greatest Christmas movie ever made, and understandably, they’re furious about it.

The Academy Award-winning live-action film was directed by Ron Howard and stars the ineffable Jim Carrey as the titular green grouch who tries to ruin December 25th for all of his enemies down in Whoville. The big budget feature brought in $345 million at the global box office and became an instant classic for both adults and children. At the time of its release, the flick was the second-highest grossing holiday film of all-time. Now, fans in the United Kingdom will be without the hilarious, heart-warming story when December 25th rolls around.

The grinch has been on Netflix since July?? And now it’s December 1st they’ve took it off??? Is this an actual joke??? CHRISTMAS IS CANCELLED pic.twitter.com/XAru9S6puc — SARA LOU TURNBULL (@T22SRA) December 1, 2019

Fucking Netflix took How The Grinch Stole Christmas off WTF😡. — ♎️•ky (@_ezina) December 2, 2019

Netflix removed how the grinch stole christmas, what the fuck am i supposed to watch on christmas eve? @NetflixIsAJoke — 𝒜𝓁𝑒𝓍𝒶♡ (@cinnamonisgross) December 2, 2019

how have they pulled the grinch off netflix in the uk before christmas? does that make any sense ??? no. — Lawrence Viana (@LogoViana) December 2, 2019

How can Netflix remove The Grinch right before Christmas 😭 — Lina🙊 (@LinaOrm) December 2, 2019

@NetflixUK How much of a Bah Humbug can you be Netflix, put The Grinch back on . Otherwise you’ll be on the naughty list pic.twitter.com/oy77MSRZ1G — Maz (@Maryann28586378) December 2, 2019

I’m sorry but it’s December, and @netflix DECIDED TO TAKE AWAY #THEGRINCH!?! WHO’S THE GRINCH NOW!? How dare you ruin Christmas like that pic.twitter.com/XLtw9vfOlZ — Kasti Toomey (@kastoomey) December 2, 2019

@NetflixUK how dare you take the grinch off Netflix, I’m fuming 😭 — Nik (@nikaylamcaneney) December 2, 2019

The Grinch Is (Still) Grouchy In New Poster For Animated Movie 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This unexpected departure is especially aggravating considering that Netflix UK also pulled Home Alone from its site just before the yuletide season. The lack of available Christmas options are now causing some to threaten cancelling their subscriptions, though the company maintains that this wasn’t a move that was done on purpose and instead has everything to do with licensing and contracts.

That being said, it seems silly for Netflix to allow these deals to expire so close to Christmas. They should’ve renewed them for at least another month to allow viewers to enjoy them during the build-up to the holiday.

Thankfully, US subscribers don’t have this problem. How the Grinch Stole Christmas is still available to watch on the American site, along with the 2018 adaptation The Grinch. Hopefully, our friends across the pond will get these beloved winter movies back on their Netflix accounts soon. If not, then they can always borrow some of our passwords.