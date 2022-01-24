Netflix pays over $65 million to land Lee Daniels’ new exorcism thriller

Based on the exorbitant fees being thrown around with reckless abandon, it would appear as though the major combatants in the streaming wars have a bottomless pit of cash to throw around, such is the regularity of the massive deals being made.

The latest hails from acclaimed filmmaker Lee Daniels, who will direct a star-studded thriller revolving around an exorcism, that was won by Netflix. As per Deadline, the platform forked out upwards of $65 million to secure the project, which already comes packing a bevvy of top talent.

Daniels will re-team with The United States vs. Billie Holiday lead Andra Day, who co-stars with Octavia Spencer, Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Aunjanue Ellis, and Stranger Things‘ Caleb McLaughlin. Day plays a mother whose children become possessed by a demon, in what’s said to be a story based on a real case.

The bizarre case of Latoya Ammons and her family has been in the works as a feature film since 2014, with Daniels remaining attached for a good few years now. The movie will be positioned as a fictional thriller inspired by real events, in a similar vein to The Conjuring franchise, and it’s virtually guaranteed to be a huge hit on Netflix already based on nothing but the key players.