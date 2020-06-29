Charlize Theron may be one of the most critically-acclaimed actresses of her generation, having picked up one Academy Award win from three nominations for her work in more dramatic fare, but the 44 year-old has also established a well-earned reputation over the last two decades as one of the industry’s premiere action stars.

Whether it be supporting roles in glossy heist thrillers like The Italian Job remake and the Fast and Furious franchise, or headlining the explosive Atomic Blonde and Mad Max: Fury Road, the South African star is no stranger to green-screens and stuntwork, and is one of the very few female names that can be relied on as a proven and bankable draw in what has typically always been a genre dominated by brawn and biceps.

Next month, Theron takes her unique set of skills to Netflix in The Old Guard, with the comic book adaptation set to land on the streaming service in a couple of weeks. The footage we’ve seen so far promises no shortage of fist-fights and shootouts, and now a huge batch of new images have made their way online, which you can check out below.

Netflix Releases A Ton Of New Images From Upcoming Action Movie The Old Guard 1 of 20

Click to skip





































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The film will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction and continue Netflix’s recent hot streak when it comes to original action movies. After all, The Old Guard‘s titular band of immortal mercenaries seem to be ripe with franchise potential should it turn out to be a success, and audiences always seem to be crying out for this sort of exciting and action-orientated fresh content, so hopefully Netflix’s latest blockbuster turns out more like Extraction and less like The Last Days of American Crime.