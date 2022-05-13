Netflix releases trailer for ‘Trees of Peace’

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming film Trees of Peace, based on the story of four women who go into hiding during the Rwandan genocide against the Tutsi in 1994. The movie is based on real events.

According to the Netflix Press Release, the movie will follow the story of “four women from different backgrounds [who] forge an unbreakable sisterhood while trapped and in hiding during the genocide in Rwanda.” The genocide of the Tutsi minority group occurred between April and July of 1994 during a period of civil war in the African nation. An estimated 500,000 to 662,000 Tutsi as well as some moderate members of the Hutu and Twa ethnic groups were killed by armed militias. Several films have been made that portray the events of the tragedy including Hotel Rwanda, Shake Hands with the Devil, and Sometimes in April.

The film stars Eliane Umuhire, Charmaine Bingwa, Ella Cannon, and Bola Koleosho as Annick, Mutesi, Jeanette, and Peyton who escape the initial violence of the civil war only to find themselves trapped in an underground compartment for over 80 days facing death by starvation with only a children’s book with them to pass time. They are continuously exposed to the sounds of the violence occurring outside, sometimes only mere feet away.

TREES OF PEACE (L to R) BOLANIE “BOLA” KOLEOSHO as MUTESI, ELLA CANNON as PEYTON, CHARMAINE BINGWA as JEANETTE, and ELAINE UMUHIRE as ANNICK in TREES OF PEACE Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

Trees of Peace is written and directed by actor/writer/filmmaker Alanna Brown. It is her feature film debut. The film is produced by Brown, Ron Ray, Barry Levine, Mike Bundlie, Brian Baniqued, Jeff Spiegel, and Vicky Petela.

Trees of Peace debuts of Netflix on June 10, 2022