Netflix releasing first Arabic-language original movie next month

Netflix is a global empire, one that’s beamed directly into the eyeballs of over 220 million subscribers in hundreds of countries around the world, so the sheer breadth of the company’s reach is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

While the biggest in-house originals produced in the United States always tend to dominate the conversation and most-watched list on home shores, the streaming service has offshoots operating on virtually every continent, churning out feature film and episodic content on a regular basis, some of which turn out to be international phenomenons.

However, Netflix has just hit another milestone by announcing that the 18th (yes, you read that correctly) localized remake of 2016 Italian effort Perfect Strangers will be the platform’s first Arabic-language original. Paolo Genovese’s O.G. holds a world record for being the most remade film of all time, which is a little mind-boggling when you consider it only released five years ago.

Nadine Labaki, Mona Zaki, Eyad Nassar, Georges Khabbaz, Adel Karam, Fouad Yammine, and Diamand Abou Abboud will play seven friends who get together for dinner to play a game that soon finds deep, dark secrets being revealed, as has been the case in every version.

Perfect Strangers #19 comes to Netflix in Jan. 2022, debuting in no less than 190 countries.