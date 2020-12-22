Netflix Removes Shia LaBeouf From Awards Campaign After Abuse Allegations

Following his big comeback in a couple of major indie hits last year, it looked for a while there that Shia LaBeouf was successfully repairing his public image and getting his career back on track. That’s all undone now, though, following a lawsuit taken out against the former Transformers star by ex-partner FKA Twigs, which details many instances of LaBeouf being both physically and emotionally abusive to the singer/actress during their year-long relationship.

The timing of these allegations – which the actor has partially admitted, partially denied – is particularly poor for LaBeouf as his new movie hits Netflix next month. Drama film Pieces of a Woman received rave reviews on the film festival circuit earlier this year and the streaming giant is clearly hoping that they have a major awards contender on their hands. The only thing is that they will no longer be pushing LaBeouf to get any recognition.

As IndieWire has pointed out, all traces of LaBeouf’s involvement in the movie have been removed from the For Your Consideration publicity materials on the film’s awards page. The actor’s name is no longer listed in the synopsis and he’s not among those that Netflix is pushing for a potential nomination.

Pieces of a Woman, as directed by Kornél Mundruczó, follows the emotional devastation that comes in the wake of a traumatic home birth for Martha (Hobbs & Shaw‘s Vanessa Kirby) and her partner Sean (LaBeouf). While LaBeouf’s work in the drama was well-received, it’s Kirby who’s really receiving the acclaim for this one. She won the Best Actress Prize at Venice Film Festival this September and Netflix is hoping that The Crown star might follow that up with a Best Actress Academy Award nom, too.

The film may still make an impression next awards season, then, but don’t expect Shia LaBeouf to be getting any of the glory. Pieces of a Woman hits Netflix on January 7th.