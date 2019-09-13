Netflix Reveals Their Fall 2019 Horror Lineup

Netflix traditionally celebrates the Fall and Halloween season with a lineup of horror movies and television series, all under the umbrella term “Netflix & Chills.” We already saw some of the planned titles in our September roundup, but the new list reveals a more comprehensive selection, with the streaming service also dropping a teaser for Fall 2019 that has plenty for horror fans to sink their teeth into.

The promo, which you can see above, includes original highlights like the Stephen King and Joe Hill adaptation In the Tall Grass, serial killer flick In the Shadow of the Moon, medical trauma in Eli, kidnapping horror in Brad Anderson’s Fractured, and Zak Hilditch’s fiendish bargain movie Rattlesnake.

On the series front, we’ll be getting everything from a horror novelist dealing with literal demons in Marianne, to Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo in reality show Prank Encounters.

The full schedule for September and October is as follows:

Available on September 13th:

Marianne (Netflix Original)

Head Count

Available on September 14th:

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Available on September 15th:

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 2

Available on September 17th:

A Haunting at Silver Falls: The Return

The Last Kids on Earth (Netflix Family Original)

Available on September 24th:

Available on September 25th:

Glitch: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Available on September 27th:

In the Shadow of the Moon (Netflix Original Film)

Available on October 1st:

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

House of the Witch

Scream 2

Sinister Castle

Available on October 4th:

In the Tall Grass (Netflix Original Film)

Creeped Out: Season 2 (Netflix Family Original)

Super Monsters: Season 3 (Netflix Family Original)

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween (Netflix Family Original)

Available on October 8th:

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-wee (Netflix Family Original)

Available on October 11th:

Haunted: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Fractured (Netflix Original Film)

Available on October 16th:

Available on October 18th:

Eli (Netflix Original Film

Available on October 24th:

Daybreak (Netflix Original)

Revenge of Pontianak

Available on October 25th:

Assimilate

Prank Encounters (Netflix Original)

Rattlesnake (Netflix Original Film)

A pretty solid collection, then, with Netflix presumably hoping their original horror films can maintain the strong showings of Stephen King adaptations like Gerald’s Game and 1922 in recent years, while tapping into some of the best horror directors working today.

Tell us, though, is there anything on the list that particularly excites you? As ever, share your thoughts down below.