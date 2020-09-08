Netflix Reveals First Look At Adam Sandler’s New Halloween Movie

Having renewed their fruitful partnership earlier this year for a hefty $275 million, Netflix and Adam Sandler‘s Happy Madison Productions show no signs of slowing down their output, with the actor’s work – be it whether he stars in the films or just produces them – almost always proving to be amongst the streaming service’s most reliable titles when it comes to drawing in viewers.

Indeed, it truly does seem like every Sandler vehicle old or new cracks the platform’s Top 10 most-watched list, which is certainly impressive. The 53 year-old’s last two collaborations with Netflix, in particular, show just how important he is to their business, with Murder Mystery becoming the streaming site’s fifth most-watched original movie ever and The Wrong Missy landing in eighth spot on the list, despite Sandler only acting as producer on the latter.

Next up for Adam Sandler and Netflix is Hubie Halloween. Directed by Steven Brill, who’s worked with the star on Little Nicky, Mr. Deeds, The Do-Over and Sandy Wexler, the movie is on course to release on the platform on October 7th and we now have our first look at it via the photos below.

Plot-wise, Hubie Halloween follows Sandler’s Hubie, who finds himself having to save the titular holiday. For more, here’s the official synopsis:

“The film follows Hubie Dubois (Sandler) who, despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something really is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween.”

Co-starring Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis and Kenan Thompson, there’s still no trailer for the pic, but so far, at least, it looks like typical Adam Sandler fare. In other words, if you enjoy his usual comedic efforts, there’s no reason not to check out Hubie Halloween when it arrives on Netflix early next month. After all, if it’s anything like his recent work, it’ll no doubt be troubling the Top 10 list fairly quickly after it premieres.