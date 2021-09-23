Netflix Reveals First Image From Sandra Bullock Drama The Unforgivable

Sandra Bullock hasn’t been a regular presence on our screens for a while, with the Academy Award winner appearing in just three live-action movies in the last eight years and none at all since 2018, but she’s on her way back with a trio of exciting projects that couldn’t be more different from each other.

The Bird Box star recently wrapped romantic action comedy The Lost City of D opposite co-stars Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, while she’s also got Deadpool 2 director David Leitch’s star-studded Bullet Train in the can; where she’ll play the handler of Brad Pitt’s elite-level assassin, who ends up in the fight of his life on the titular mode of transport.

It isn’t all about high concept genre films, though, and Bullock has a hard-hitting new drama coming to theaters on November 24th, before it heads to Netflix sixteen days later. The first image from The Unforgivable has now been revealed by the streamer, and you can check it out below.

Netflix Reveals First Image From Sandra Bullock Drama Unforgivable

A remake of 2009 British miniseries The Unforgiven, Bullock plays a woman imprisoned for a shocking and violent crime who returns home after completing her lengthy sentence, where she finds herself judged and shunned by the locals in equal measure. The stacked ensemble features Viola Davis, Aisling Franciosi, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal and more, so on paper The Unforgivable possesses all of the tools to be a serious awards season contender for Netflix.