Netflix Reveals Impressive Viewing Figures For TUDUM Event

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently revealed that the streaming service will be more open and transparent with its viewership data than ever before, and he backed that up almost immediately by revealing a new list of the platform’s Top 10 most-watched original movies and TV shows based on total hours watched, as opposed to the two-minute metric previously used.

Furthering that promise, the company has even disclosed how many people checked out last weekend’s TUDUM virtual event, which featured a ton of announcements, previews and first-look footage from a cavalcade of Netflix’s biggest and hottest film and television titles.

As per Variety, over 25 million people tuned into TUDUM across Netflix’s YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook and TikTok channels, along with the officially-designated tudum.com. Not only that, but just fifteen minutes after the three-hour special had finished, the clips debuted during the showcase had already been shared in excess of 300 million times on social media.

At the time of writing, that number has jumped to 695 million views across TUDUM itself, the pre-show, clips, trailers and behind the scenes videos, making 3.3 billion impressions in 184 countries around the world. That’s an impressive level of online awareness for what was effectively a very lengthy sizzle reel where Netflix slapped itself on the back for producing so much high profile content, but it can’t be denied that the heaviest hitters generated a ton of buzz in the aftermath.