Netflix Reveals How Many People Chris Hemsworth Killed In Extraction

Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction landed on Netflix last week and to say the film has a high body count would be an understatement. Indeed, the action flick is unbelievably violent, with hand-to-hand combat, knife fights, shootouts and enemies being dispatched in all kinds of gruesome ways.

In fact, there’s so much going on when it comes to the action that you start to lose count of just how many baddies Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake takes out throughout the movie. But thankfully, there was at least one person keeping count of how many people Tyler killed, and that’s whoever it is that runs Netflix’s Twitter account.

Yes, earlier this week, the company tweeted out what they think is the least believable part of the film and in doing so, revealed just how many people Hemsworth kills in Extraction.

The least believable part of Extraction is that at no point do any of the 183 people that Chris Hemsworth kills mention how ridiculously good looking he is… — Netflix (@netflix) April 28, 2020

It's John Wick Vs. Tyler Rake In This Incredible Extraction Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That’s a high number, but not one that’s hard to believe. After all, the action scenes and headshots in the movie rival John Wick. One scene in particular has really left an impression on viewers, too, as it’s filmed to look like an unbroken 12-minute take, with Tyler being pursued by numerous soldiers, cops and even a fellow mercenary. It’s a spectacular set piece and has everyone talking, and rightfully so.

And if you’re hoping for more exhilarating action featuring Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake, you’re in luck. Early reports point to Extraction being a huge hit for Netflix and with talk of both prequels and sequels possibly materializing, it looks like it won’t be too long before we’re back in this action-packed world.

The only question, is, will the next film be able to up the body count? Time will tell, but it’ll certainly be interesting to see if they can top the original.