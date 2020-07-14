Netflix is diving back into the superhero genre for its next major original movie. Project Power, starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, two veterans of the comic book film world, drops next month and today the streaming giant has revealed our first look images at the super-powered action flick.

The high-concept premise of Project Power is that there’s a pill going through the streets of New Orleans that temporarily gives a person extraordinary abilities. Given that, the character posters seen below focus on the magical pill, with the three leading actors out of focus in the background. Alongside Foxx and Gordon-Levitt, the film stars The Deuce actress Dominique Fishback.

As well as these posters, released via Netflix on Twitter, a few additional stills have also been shared by Entertainment Weekly in their exclusive preview of the movie. You can find them, plus an additional BTS image of Foxx with directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, in the gallery below.

For more, here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

“On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.”

Foxx previously played Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and is set to star in the lead of Todd McFarlane’s Spawn reboot. Gordon-Levitt, meanwhile, portrayed John Blake in The Dark Knight Rises, as well as having roles in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and Sin City: A Dame To Kill For. Suffice it to say, both of them are familiar with the genre and we look forward to seeing what they’ve got cooked up for us.

Speaking of which, we’ll get a much better look at the film tomorrow, when the first trailer hits. Project Power then drops on Netflix in a month from today, on August 14th. And so far, it has all the makings of another successful original outing for the platform.