Tom Holland’s Next Movie Will Premiere On Netflix In September

It might be a while before any new Marvel or DC movies come our way, but Netflix has the next best thing. The streaming giant has today revealed that its psychological thriller The Devil All The Time, which features an incredible cast led by three major superhero superstars, will premiere on the site in September.

Based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock, The Devil All The Time takes place between World War II and the Vietnam War and tells a non-linear story involving various disturbed people who suffer from the damages of war. Among the top-tier cast is Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Sebastian Stan. Yes, that’s Spider-Man, Batman and the Winter Soldier all leading the same movie.

This one’s been in the can since early 2019, so fans of those actors may have been anticipating it for a while. And now, we finally know when to expect it on Netflix. As seen below, The Devil All The Time is coming to the platform on September 16th.

Mark your calendars for Tom Holland

Bill Skarsgard

Riley Keough

Jason Clarke

Sebastian Stan

Robert Pattinson

Haley Bennett

Mia Wasikowska

Eliza Scanlen

Harry Melling

Pokey LaFarge in THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME, from director Antonio Campos, coming to Netflix globally 16 September pic.twitter.com/ZQm35ilMyf — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 16, 2020

Uncharted Star Tom Holland Reveals His Nathan Drake Look 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Alongside Holland, Pattinson and Stan (who joined the movie after Chris Evans dropped out and recommended him to take his place), the cast features Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge. It’s directed by Antonio Campos, who previously worked on Netflix’s Daredevil. The Marvel connections don’t end there, though, as the MCU’s Jake Gyllenhaal produced it.

As you’d imagine from the subject matter and cast, it’s hoped that The Devil All The Time will be a big contender next awards season. In the short term, we’ll have to see if it serves well with Netflix users, too. The streaming giant just revealed their top 10 most popular original movies of all time, and most of them were from 2020. So, Campos’ film certainly has a strong chance of breaking into that list.