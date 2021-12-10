Netflix subscribers are getting emotional over Sandra Bullock’s new movie
Sandra Bullock has been such a huge star for so long that we often forget she’s more than capable when it comes to Acting with a capital ‘A’, which is a little ironic when her Academy Award-winning turn in The Blind Side isn’t even close to being her best-ever performance.
The actress has been absent from our screens since she dominated the cultural conversation and Netflix’s most-watched list with Bird Box, and if the early reactions are any indication, she’s set to do it all over again now that The Unforgivable has arrived, continuing her association with the platform.
Bullock plays a convicted murderer released from prison who heads back to her hometown, where she discovers that she’s not welcome on her own turf. As you can see from the reactions below, subscribers are getting emotional over the hard-hitting story.
It’s an interesting response when you consider that critics haven’t been all that impressed with The Unforgivable, which has a fairly meh Rotten Tomatoes score of 33%. Bullock’s work is singled out as a highlight, though, but it’s back to the frothy stuff after this for the 57 year-old, who has romantic action comedy The Lost City of D with Channing Tatum and a small role as Brad Pitt’s handler in Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch’s Bullet Train coming up.