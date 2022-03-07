Netflix suspends service in Russia as invasion in Ukraine continues

Streaming giant Netflix has suspended its service in Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine currently unfurling.

Just a week after announcing a pause on all Russian productions and projects, Netflix has doubled down on sanctions with a complete service suspension. The streaming giant’s resistance, with Netflix also refusing to host 20 Russian propaganda channels it was required to air according to Russian broadcast laws.

The move has also meant that four Russian Netflix originals that were in production have all been postponed indefinitely. The Russian detective drama Zato, directed by Darya Zhuk, had already begun filming and is the most high-profile production to be pulled by Netflix. Zhuk has spoken in support of Ukraine, and with disappointment at her Belarussian homeland for supplying to Russia amidst the invasion.

The best tread on the matter #StandWithUkraine️ https://t.co/CxDCkmVeUb — Darya Zhuk (@Atlantidarya) March 3, 2022

Netflix had already made a documentary following the tumultuous political scene of Ukraine in the 2010s freely available to view. 2015’s Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom chronicles the events that have ultimately led up to the invasion of Ukraine, noting the annexation of Crimea.

Several industries have begun boycotts and lockouts for Russia in response, with sportswear manufacturer Adidas pulling their lucrative deal with the Russian national football team worth $14.5 million a year, though it was already due to expire at the end of 2022.

Debates will be had over the potentially performative nature of such suspensions, but it certainly adds more isolation to the Russian entertainment economy with projects being canned by Netflix.