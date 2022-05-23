Netflix teases first trailer for ‘The Gray Man’ with moody posters featuring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

The Russo brothers—best known for directing four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—have adapted Mark Greaney’s novel The Gray Man into a feature-length film, scheduled for a Netflix release on July 22, 2022. The action-thriller stars Ryan Gosling as “Sierra Six,” a CIA black ops mercenary; Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen, a former colleague of “Sierra Six” who leads the manhunt to capture him, and Ana de Armas as Agent Dani Miranda, an associate of Hansen’s.

Netflix is preparing to unveil the official trailer for The Gray Man, but in the meantime, the streaming giant has teased what is yet to come with two stunning posters featuring Gosling and Evans. Check out the posters below, which Netflix has captioned, “Ryan Gosling. Chris Evans. The Gray Man. The trailer tomorrow.”

Ryan Gosling. Chris Evans. The Gray Man.

The trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/u0ojTMF4Dl — Netflix (@netflix) May 23, 2022

In addition to Gosling, Evans, and Armas, The Gray Man also stars Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, and Dhanush. Netflix has provided an official synopsis for The Gray Man, which reads as follows: “The CIA’s most skilled mercenary (Ryan Gosling) — whose true identity is known to none — accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets and a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.”

Before The Gray Man, the Russo brothers co-directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Following its release, Endgame became one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Behind Steven Spielberg, the Russo brothers are the second most commercially successful directors of all time, owing their successes to the MCU. In addition, the siblings won a Primetime Emmy Award for their American sitcom Arrested Development.

Keep your eyes peeled; the official trailer for The Gray Man drops tomorrow.