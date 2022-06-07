Netflix unveils first look at ‘The Sea Beast,’ starring Karl Urban

The Sea Beast is the new animated adventure starring Karl Urban coming to Netflix July 8, and the streaming service unveiled your first look during their Geeked Week 2022 Film Showcase event

The film is from Moana director Chris Williams and also stars Zaris Angel-Hator.

The streaming service also dropped a brand new poster of the film, which is sure to make jaws drop.

get ready to lose your ship. #TheSeaBeast makes waves soon on Netflix. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/eTxoj8wqjr — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2022

The film also stars Dan Stevens, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Jim Carter, and Kathy Burke, in what is touted to be “the must-sea-event of the summer.” Check out the sneak-peek trailer for yourself.

Where the map ends, Jacob and Maisie's adventure begins. From the award-winning filmmaker of Moana & Big Hero 6, #TheSeaBeast is on Netflix July 8. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/NkDBzc0A2g — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2022

Williams is an award-winning director who also helmed Big Hero 6. In terms of Hator’s character, she plays Maisie, who joins Urban’s Jacob on what looks to be an unforgettable seafaring adventure.

Urban has starred in numerous films over the years, including 300 and the Lord of the Rings films. Most recently, he has played one of the main characters in Amazon Prime Video’s satirical superhero dark comedy, The Boys.

The Sea Beast comes to Netflix July 8.