Netflix User Explains How To Watch The Irishman As A Four-Part Miniseries

With awards season set to kick off relatively soon, moviegoers have begun to speculate on which films will make the biggest splash at the Oscars, the Golden Globes and the like. While Uncut Gems, Parasite and Marriage Story seem to have emerged as frontrunners, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman is also putting up a fight of its own. At the time of writing, it’s comfortably resting with a 96 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a Metacritic score of 94, and many of Scorsese’s fans are championing it as one of his best films to date.

However, while The Irishman has received plenty of praise over the past few weeks, it’s garnered a bit of a backlash as well because of one bugbear: its runtime. For better or worse, the final cut clocks in at just under three-and-a-half-hours, which has proven to be a bit too long for some Netflix customers. Thankfully, one subscriber has figured out a way to watch it in smaller chunks, splitting the lengthy tale into a more palatable four-part miniseries.

Twitter user Alexander Dunerfors created a handy viewing guide for The Irishman, explaining when folks should take a break to split up the story. The breakdown, which we’ve included below, includes timestamps for every so-called “episode,” with each one clocking in at anywhere from 50 minutes to a little over an hour.

Interestingly, the idea of splitting up The Irishman into smaller viewing sessions is by no means new. Others have suggested divvying it up with an intermission just before the two-hour mark, and ScreenRant has even compiled a list of a few spots where viewers can take a bit of a breather.

I created a viewing guide for everyone who thinks THE IRISHMAN is too damn long for one night. You're welcome! #scorsese #netflix #theirishman pic.twitter.com/sH06AxJ7he — Alexander Dunerfors (@dunerfors) November 28, 2019

Regardless of how you decide to watch Scorsese’s latest, one thing’s certain – you’re in for a (bloody) good time. If you have yet to give it a go, you can now watch The Irishman on Netflix.