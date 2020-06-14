Netflix Users Are Convinced The Love Scenes In 365 Dni Are Real

The latest phenomenon enrapturing Netflix users is the Polish drama 365 Dni. Released in February of this year but new to the streaming platform, the film centers around a businesswoman named Laura who’s kidnapped by crime boss Massimo while on vacation in Sicily. He imprisons her and gives her 365 days (hence the title) to fall in love with him. Now that’s an untraditional love story.

The movie is getting a lot of attention lately but it isn’t because of the plot or performances. No, it’s the titillation on display. The love scenes are so steamy and realistic that some believe the two actors are actually having sex – as you can see below.

Netflix 365 DNI (Days): Fans Believe Actors Michele Morrone And Anna-Maria Sieklucka’s Love Scenes Were Real https://t.co/vi2OFo4Sxs — Joanna M (@JoannaSoaps) June 13, 2020

Wait were the actors in 365 dni having real sex during that yacht scene LMFAO lmk — m (@MarLopez____) June 13, 2020

365 DNI on Netflix: Were those steamy sex scenes real? https://t.co/a8G1o2ybAX — carla (@carla80789305) June 12, 2020

It’s always fascinating to dissect the differences between American cinema and foreign films. In the U.S., we love violence but hate sex in our movies. If you don’t believe me, just look at the rating system, which is far more sensitive to sex and nudity. In international cinema, it’s the exact opposite. They embrace and explore sexuality and everything that goes with it. Sadly though, in America, it’s shown from more of a male-driven perspective and largely played for laughs.

Come to think of it, when was the last time America was treated to a good old-fashioned erotic thriller? Its heyday was in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s when Michael Douglas built a whole career around it. There is a new Adrian Lyne film coming later this year though that could rejuvenate the genre. His credits include 9 1/2 Weeks, Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal and Unfaithful, so if anyone can do, it’s him.

In the meantime, though, head over to Netflix to see what all the fuss is about with 365 Dni if you haven’t watched it already.