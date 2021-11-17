Netflix users are gunning for this underrated Karen Gillan western

Netflix users are gunning for this underrated western starring Karen Gillan. Following on from The Harder They Fall arriving on the platform earlier this month, it seems that subscribers are on the hunt for more modern takes on the classic genre. That might explain why 2016’s little-remembered In a Valley of Violence is racing up the Netflix charts right now.

As per the latest stats from Flix Patrol, In a Valley of Violence is the 13th most popular title on the streaming giant the world over this Wednesday. If you’ve never heard of it before, the film features Ethan Hawke as Paul, a drifter whose arrival in the Old West town of Denton incites a bloody quest for revenge. The strong cast also includes John Travolta as Denton’s Marshal Martin and Gillan and Taissa Farmiga as sisters Ellen and Mary-Anne.

From director Ti West and Blumhouse Productions, Valley of Violence only had a limited theatrical release at the time, which means it pretty much sunk without a trace. It’s exactly the kind of movie that nowadays would likely just go straight to streaming, so it’s only right that it should be finding new life on Netflix five years later.

Contemporary reviews were positive, so it’s definitely worth giving it a go. The film sits at a Certified Fresh rating of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics’ consensus reading, “In a Valley of Violence offers a smartly conceived homage to classic Westerns that transcends pastiche with absurdist humor and a terrific cast.”

As for Gillan, she’s currently shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which marks her sixth appearance as Thanos’ daughter Nebula in the MCU, following her upcoming role in Thor: Love and Thunder. Her former co-star Ethan Hawke, meanwhile, will join the MCU himself in Disney Plus’ Moon Knight TV series.

In a Valley of Violence is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. and many other territories.