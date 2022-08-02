Netflix users embrace a reluctant heist thriller that divided opinion

The man born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, better known as Wu-Tang Clan legend RZA, is nothing if not an ambitiously talented individual. Throughout his career, the multi-hyphenate has dabbled in music, record producing, acting, writing, directing, and composing, with his third feature-length effort Cut Throat City arguably his most accomplished work from behind the camera.

We say “arguably” because the heist thriller has tended to split opinion, with a solid 69 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes being offset by significantly lower user rating of 40 percent. It’s his best among critics, then, but it’s equal to The Man with the Iron Fists in terms of audience reception, with Love Beasts Rhymes at the front of the pack in that regard.

However, one thing that can’t be argued with is Cut Throat City‘s current performance on Netflix, where it’s become the latest under-the-radar genre film to make a splash on the platform. As per FlixPatrol, not only is it flying high on the global rankings, but it’s also one of the Top 10 titles in both the United Kingdom and Ireland, so international crowds are having a blast.

Unfolding in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, the story follows four friends banding together under necessity to attempt a high-pressure heist, one that promises to solve all of their problems. If they can pull it off, that is. Naturally, plain sailing is not a term the quartet are familiar with, and threats close in from all sides as the law and local criminal organizations sit up and take notice.