Netflix Users Are Emotional Wrecks Over Shia LaBeouf’s New Movie

Netflix debuted one of its first big new movies of the year earlier this week, and it’s turned subscribers into emotional wrecks.

Pieces of a Woman is a harrowing drama about how the aftermath of a tragic birth affects a young mother and her relationships. The Crown star Vanessa Kirby leads, with Shia LaBeouf co-starring as her onscreen partner. The movie earned widespread acclaim on the festival circuit last year, and now that it’s out for the world to see on streaming, it’s likewise making a major impact.

As you’d imagine, Pieces of a Woman isn’t the kind of feel-good flick you stick on to cheer yourself up and anyone who’s watched it so far, since its arrival on the platform this past Thursday, will know that it’s a fantastic but devastating experience. Social media is currently full of glowing reactions from Netflix subscribers who’ve been pretty much left in fetal positions on the floor after finishing it, and the first act, in particular, has been unanimously praised for its uncompromising nature.

Now that it's on Netflix, can we talk about that 30 minute birth scene that was done all in one shot in #PiecesOfAWoman? pic.twitter.com/gBMUkqUYzJ — but wh0 are you? (@TheGHObserver1) January 9, 2021

It’s definitely A LOT.

Pieces of a woman on Netflix … oh lord.. first 30 mins … can’t breathe 😭 — Alexandra Kate (@aks_alexandra) January 8, 2021

“So many emotions.”

Pieces of a woman on netflix >>>❤️🥺 so many emotions 🥺 — Khushboo Gazmer (@khushmama) January 10, 2021

There’s no doubt about it, Kirby is exceptional in this.

Pieces of a woman on Netflix 😪😪😪 Vanessa Kirby is exceptional 👌🏽 — ivy b (@Ivy_Ivzz) January 7, 2021

We see what you did there.

vanessa kirby’s performance was flawless and heartbreaking. pieces of a woman has left me into a woman in pieces pic.twitter.com/4WvNUZyDz2 — bea (@busybea20) January 7, 2021

“A very beautiful film”…

I watched “Pieces of a Woman “ on @NetflixUK last night. A very beautiful film, amazing performance from Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf. But omg amazing Cinematography especially in the pregnancy scene. 👏🏼👏🏼 A great watch. — Dann Kharsa (@DannKharsa) January 9, 2021

… But it is “a TOUGH watch.”

I really enjoyed Pieces of a Woman. It is a TOUGH watch in places, especially with how well acted it is from Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf. — Ash Moore (@ashe666) January 10, 2021

All of us after finishing Pieces of a Woman.

just finished pieces of a woman pic.twitter.com/McWeuwzwbE — rae (@raenmilfs) January 7, 2021

And here are a few more reactions, just for good measure.

It’s 8:47am and I’m crying my eyes out watching pieces of a woman on Netflix 😩🥺😭😭😭 — ♛ KIANA ☥ (@ill_nanaa) January 8, 2021

Pieces of a woman on Netflix has me crying this early in the morning — lainy (@lainy444) January 9, 2021

I've just started watching pieces of a woman..its 29 mins in…how am I crying already!! — 𝓑𝓮𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓢𝓪𝓵𝓵𝔂𝓜𝓪𝔂🇵🇭🇧🇩 (@SallyThaGaaahd) January 7, 2021

Pieces of a Woman is one of the most heartbreaking movies I’ve seen in a long time. Very well done but hard to watch. I’m still crying. — N. Michaels (@N_Michaels22) January 9, 2021

Pieces of a Woman on Netflix has me crying and I’m not even an hour into the movie. — Damilah Epps (@damilahzari) January 10, 2021

While it’s receiving a lot of strong notices, Kornél Mundruczó’s movie is also being met with criticism from some quarters for its arguably meandering plot in the latter half. However, Kirby’s performance, in particular, as well as LaBeouf’s, is undeniably strong.

It’s currently sitting at 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, which gives it a Certified Fresh rating, and though it’s yet to receive an Audience score, here’s how RT’s critical consensus puts it: “Pieces of a Woman struggles to maintain momentum after a stunning opening act, but Vanessa Kirby’s performance makes the end result a poignant portrait of grief.”

Tell us, have you already seen Pieces of a Woman on Netflix? If so, how much did it wreck you? Or, if you haven’t caught it yet, are you going to? Let us know in the comments section below.