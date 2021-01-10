Home / movies

Netflix Users Are Emotional Wrecks Over Shia LaBeouf’s New Movie

Netflix debuted one of its first big new movies of the year earlier this week, and it’s turned subscribers into emotional wrecks.

Pieces of a Woman is a harrowing drama about how the aftermath of a tragic birth affects a young mother and her relationships. The Crown star Vanessa Kirby leads, with Shia LaBeouf co-starring as her onscreen partner. The movie earned widespread acclaim on the festival circuit last year, and now that it’s out for the world to see on streaming, it’s likewise making a major impact.

As you’d imagine, Pieces of a Woman isn’t the kind of feel-good flick you stick on to cheer yourself up and anyone who’s watched it so far, since its arrival on the platform this past Thursday, will know that it’s a fantastic but devastating experience. Social media is currently full of glowing reactions from Netflix subscribers who’ve been pretty much left in fetal positions on the floor after finishing it, and the first act, in particular, has been unanimously praised for its uncompromising nature.

There’s no doubt about it, Kirby is exceptional in this.

While it’s receiving a lot of strong notices, Kornél Mundruczó’s movie is also being met with criticism from some quarters for its arguably meandering plot in the latter half. However, Kirby’s performance, in particular, as well as LaBeouf’s, is undeniably strong.

It’s currently sitting at 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, which gives it a Certified Fresh rating, and though it’s yet to receive an Audience score, here’s how RT’s critical consensus puts it: “Pieces of a Woman struggles to maintain momentum after a stunning opening act, but Vanessa Kirby’s performance makes the end result a poignant portrait of grief.”

Tell us, have you already seen Pieces of a Woman on Netflix? If so, how much did it wreck you? Or, if you haven’t caught it yet, are you going to? Let us know in the comments section below.

