Netflix Users Are Going Crazy For Zack Snyder's New Zombie Movie

By 10 mins ago
Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead has finally hit Netflix and is shaping up to be a winner. Critics are appreciating its balls-to-the-wall action, with even many former Snyder haters admitting that the ever-controversial director is on something of a hot streak. After the tangled behind-the-scenes drama of Justice LeagueArmy of the Dead is a return to the action/horror fundamentals he first demonstrated in 2004’s Dawn of the Dead, centring on Dave Bautista’s rough and tumble gang venturing into an undead-infested Las Vegas to retrieve the contents of a safe before the city is nuked.

The movie is currently sitting at 73% on the Tomatometer, with reviews describing it as “expertly paced and with top-notch special effects,” “blockbuster-sized entertainment from a filmmaker firing on all creative cylinders” and “bizarre and occasionally brilliant.” But the professional opinions are only one side of the coin and Zack Snyder fans are all too aware that it’s the audience reaction that matters most.

Fortunately, those that have seen it are singing its praises to the heavens, and here’s just a sample of how it’s going down with Netflix users:

The upshot of this is that Army of the Dead is likely to become one of the biggest Netflix originals to date and live up to the high expectations they had for it. This should mean that their upcoming mini-cinematic universe will begin to blossom. Prequel movie Army of Thieves has already wrapped shooting and is expected to air later this year, and anime-style series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas is in production and will show the characters during the initial outbreak.

Whatever happens, I expect Netflix will soon offer Snyder a deal to make further originals for them and and I don’t think it’ll be too long until we start hearing whispers of Army of the Dead 2.

