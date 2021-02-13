Netflix Users Are Loving Tom Hanks’ New Movie

Tom Hanks is a rare actor who can convince people to watch his latest movie just because he’s in it, even if they don’t know anything about the plot. The 64 year-old is one of the most reliable names in the business, who almost never gives a performance that’s anything less than eminently watchable, so when his latest effort hit Netflix, it was always guaranteed to post a good showing.

Paul Greengrass’ Western News of the World was finally added to the library on Wednesday, three months since the streaming service first picked up the exclusive international distribution rights and almost seven weeks after it first premiered on the big screen domestically. The prestige drama performed poorly at the box office even by the current standards, but with a relatively modest $38 million budget and the benefit of Netflix shelling out what’s not going to be a nominal fee, the project has more than likely already turned a profit.

Unsurprisingly, Hanks is as magnetic as ever in the lead role of Captain Jefferson Kidd, who stumbles across a young German girl raised by Native Americans, before he becomes tasked with returning her safely to her family. There isn’t much in the way of twists and turns, but as a defiantly old school epic, News of the World definitely delivers the goods.

It took less than 24 hours for the movie to crack the Top 10 most-watched list on Netflix, and subscribers seem to be enjoying it quite a bit, as you can see from the reactions below.

Ju watch, The News of The World on Netflix Tom Hanks is in it i loved it,think you would too 👍😊x — Mandy Swan (@MandyLake16) February 13, 2021

Morning Awnings! A beautiful sunrise, 0° Celsius, coffee and OJ and a Weekend of Opportunity! By the way: “News of the World”, Netflix, Tom Hanks – absolutely fantastic. That guy is a Global Treasure! — LogrusUK (@LogrusUK) February 13, 2021

Dear Mr @tomhanks Just watched “News of The World” with my wife & children on @Netflix What a wonderful story- Thank you- 🙏🏼 — GCA MD PhD (@jgca68) February 13, 2021

‘News of the World' on netflix is simply brilliant. Tom Hanks is always great but Helena Zengel’s performance as a child actor is outstanding! — Rehman (@rehmananwer) February 13, 2021

Netflix – News of the World – Helena Zengel – wow. Outstanding performance. — Richard Pain (@richardpainarch) February 12, 2021

Netflix, Call my Agent is wily and enchanting,News of the World is an enthralling story telling of a principled man. Who by circumstances,”adopts “ a child. Mixture of The Searchers and Once upon a time in America.Beautifully photography, great historical American storytelling.👏 — Gerard J Byrne (@GerardJByrne) February 12, 2021

Tom Hanks? More like Tom Fanks for so many great and memorable films. You should all check out News of the World on Netflix by the way. — Ashley Summerfield (@ashs97) February 12, 2021

News of the World! The new Tom Hanks film directed by Paul Greengrass is wonderful. Its on Netflix — Catherine (@fiftyyearsof) February 12, 2021

We've just watched News Of The World on Netflix. Some lovely cinematography in that too. It'll never go down as Tom Hanks's best film but well worth a watch — Anthony Josephson (@antjo1987) February 12, 2021

Just finished watching News of the World on Netflix with Tom Hanks and the amazing young actress Helena Zengel. Beautiful, sad, gritty Western – highly recommended. — 🐝 Constance CraigSmith (@Concraigsmith) February 12, 2021

After his starring role in World War II drama Greyhound and cameo in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, News of the World marks Tom Hanks‘ third major hit on streaming in less than a year, which is certainly a surprising turn of events for someone who fully supports the theatrical experience.