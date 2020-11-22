Netflix Is Adding Over 20 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

The final week of November is upon us, meaning December is just around the corner. Netflix has a bunch of great new titles to come over the next seven days, then, including numerous original movies and TV series. And yes, there are a few early festive treats counted among them.

First of all, Monday the 23rd brings Bruce Willis’ latest actioner, Hard Kill, along with Shawn Mendes film In Wonder and the first season of Strongest Delivery Man. Moving on to Tuesday, we have one of the week’s biggest releases – drama Hillbilly Elegy, starring Glenn Close and Amy Adams, as directed by Ron Howard. Also going up the same day is new docuseries Before 30.

For more, check out the full list of everything hitting Netflix this coming week below:

November 23rd

Hard Kill (2020)

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (2020) N

Strongest Delivery Man (Season 1)

November 24th

Before 30 (Season 1)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (2020) N

Hillbilly Elegy (2020) N

Notes for My Son / El Cuaderno de Tomy (2020) N

Wonderoos (Season 1) N

November 25th

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (2020) N

Great Pretender (Season 2) N

November 26th

Fantastica (2018)

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated (2020)

Mosul (2020) N

Unexpectedly Yours (2017)

November 27th

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Christmas (2020) N

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (2020) N

Over Christmas / Überweihnachten (Season 1) N

Sugar Rush: Christmas (Season 2) N

The Beast / La Belva (2020) N

The Call (2020) N

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 1) N

Virgin River (Season 2) N

November 28th

The Uncanny Counter (Season 1) N

November 29th

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! (2020) N

Another highlight of the week, and one that’ll likely soar to the top of the most-watched titles list, is The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, the sequel to the 2018 holiday flick that once again sees Kurt Russell star as Santa Claus opposite real-life partner Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus. Home Alone filmmaker Chris Columbus is behind the camera this time.

On Wednesday, there’s a trio of foreign flicks arriving, including Filipino efforts Unexpectedly Yours and Fantastica. You may also want to check out Mogul, notable for being a rare international movie made in Iraq, as produced by MCU directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

And as we head into the weekend, Netflix really starts to roll out the Christmas content, including a bunch of children’s festive shows and German series Over Christmas. Alternatively, if you’re not yet in the holiday spirit, then don’t worry, as the platform has got you covered, too, with horror movie The Call starring Saw‘s Tobin Bell, arriving on Friday.

Tell us, though, what are you going to be catching on Netflix from November 23rd to the 27th? Let us know in the comments section below.