Everything Coming To Netflix This Weekend

In the wise words of Daniel Craig… Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend. Yes, it’s Friday, so now is the time to kick back and park yourself in front of the TV for the next few days. And Netflix has got you covered for some fresh material to watch as the streaming giant has five new titles going up from February 19th to this Sunday, February 21st. In total, we have four movies – two originals, two licensed – and one new TV show.

For more, check out the full list below:

February 19

I Care A Lot *NETFLIX FILM

Tribes of Europa *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 20

Classmates Minus *NETFLIX FILM

February 21

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Today sees Netflix’s latest major new movie release drop. I Care A Lot is a dark comedy starring Gone Girl‘s Rosamund Pike as a skilled conwoman who makes a living by posing as a caregiver and guardian of vulnerable elders and ripping them off. However, her scheming goes awry when her latest victim turns out to be the mother of a dangerous Russian mob boss (Peter Dinklage). This one’s getting rave reviews so don’t miss it.

The other new arrival this Friday is Tribes of Europa, a German sci-fi series which follows a bunch of teens living in a dystopian future version of Europe in which the continent has been broken up into warring factions, but these kids may prove to be the key to restoring peace when they discover a mysterious, powerful cube. The show is being described as like Game of Thrones crossed with Brexit.

Meanwhile, Saturday delivers Taiwanese comedy-drama Classmates Minus in which four old high school friends reflect on their lives and grapple with unfilled dreams, missed opportunities and middle-age ennui. As for Sunday, feel free to revisit the first two entries in The Conjuring universe, starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, before third film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It releases this summer.

