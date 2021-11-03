Netflix’s Acclaimed New Western Is Now Streaming

The Western might be nowhere near as popular as it once one, a far cry from the days when tales of cowboys, lawmen, robbers and thieves reigned supreme as cinema’s favored genre, but it’s always worth a watch when done right no matter the context.

Today sees Netflix throwing its wide-brimmed hat into the ring with The Harder They Fall, which is now available to stream. Co-written and directed by Jeymes Samuel, the movie features Jay-Z and Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment on the producorial team, while the stacked ensemble boasts Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr., Edi Gathegi and more.

The Harder They Fall premiered at the BFI London Film Festival last month, and it’s been basking in the glow of critical praise ever since. The gritty, grim, violent and altogether acclaimed revisionist oater currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 88% with almost 100 reviews in the bag, so it’s definitely worth adding to your watch-list.

Idris Elba claimed that the film would redefine the Western as we know it, and looking at how critics have been reacting so far, you wouldn’t bet against him. The Harder They Fall is a shoo-in to have claimed the top spot on Netflix’s most-watched rankings by this time tomorrow, something it’s fully deserving of.