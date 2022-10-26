Netflix’s harrowing new psychological horror traumatizes the Top 10 in 47 countries

As we edge closer and closer to Halloween, subscribers to every major streaming service are devouring as much horror content as humanly possible, so Netflix’s new psychological chiller The Chalk Line (also known as Jaula) has come along at exactly the right time to find major success.

That’s exactly what’s happened, too, with the genre-bending Spanish thriller having instantly seized a Top 10 berth in 47 countries around the world per FlixPatrol, including the United States and United Kingdom. Elements of mystery, family drama, and outright terror are all at play, leaving many viewers watching through the cracks of their fingers.

via Netflix

Elena Anaya’s Paula and her husband find a young girl walking aimlessly around a busy road on their way home from dinner, and they decided to take her in after two weeks pass with no sign of any family coming to claim her as their own. A trial run of sorts for eventual parenthood, the couple get more than they bargained for when the child repeatedly states that if she steps out of a chalk line drawn on the floor, a monstrous entity will punish her.

The Chalk Line even comes packing a game-changing plot twist at the midway point, one that completely alters your perception of everything to have unfolded up to that point. It may not be the best horror flick you see this spooky season, but it’s certainly one of Netflix’s best efforts to emerge in a while – which is often more than enough to convince the masses to give it a shot.