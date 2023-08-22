Netflix’s haunting deep dive into the tragedy that shocked a nation to its core demands the truth on the Top 10 in 45 countries

True crime has always been a reliable source of Netflix content, regardless of how difficult some of the projects can be to watch. A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case definitely falls into that category, but audiences have been determined to see it right through to the bitter end.

Per FlixPatrol, the haunting look at the 2008 tragedy that shocked a nation has riveted subscribers around the world, securing eighth spot on the global most-watched charts after breaking into the Top 10 in 45 countries, even if it remains as shocking now as it was a decade and a half ago.

Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

5 year-old Isabella Nardoni was thrown through the window of the sixth-floor São Paulo apartment occupied by her father, stepmother, and siblings. Immediately capturing the attention of the whole country, a survey revealed that 98 percent of the population polled knew Isabella’s name and were aware of the case, which is the highest-ever total recorded in local media coverage research.

Despite the high-profile nature of the case, very little information was released to the public between the crime being committed and the ultimate conviction following a trial that lasted only five days, with Alexandre Nardoni and Anna Carolina Jatobá ultimately sentenced to 31 and 26 years in prison, as well as an additional charge for attempting to pervert the course of justice by cleaning up the crime scene.

Our collective obsession with true crime ensures that new documentaries are always just over the horizon, but few gained the same levels of notoriety as the case of Isabella Nardoni.