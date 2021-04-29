Home / movies

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Has The Internet Divided

You can increasingly rely on Netflix for regular doses of horror, the latest example of which, Things Heard & Seen has dropped on the service and drawing in lots of viewers.

The story sees artist Catherine relocate with her husband George and daughter Franny from Manhattan to the rural Hudson Valley after George takes a job as a college professor. Soon after the cracks begin to appear in their marriage, the sinister history and secrets of their new home begin to make themselves known.

While most of the film’s early focus is on the family melodrama, this soon weaves into a ghost story whose intensity crescendos as Catherine and George’s marital discord intensifies due to Tom’s general douchbaggery and controlling nature that might be the source of Catherine’s apparent eating disorder. Many of the events don’t conform to typical spectral tales, so can often be refreshingly difficult to get a read on the intent of the occurrences. It also acknowledges that the most malevolent presences of horror movies are often human rather than anything supernatural.

People have been posting their reactions to Twitter, sharing their thoughts on its insidious nature, and it seems that overall, the internet is divided on the pic.

Amanda Seyfried is becoming an increasingly reliable horror presence, giving a number of engaging performances over the years in multiple genre flicks of varying tone. Her beautiful fragility is reminiscent of Nicole Kidman around 20 years ago, and is the most engaging aspect of even mediocre films. Her performance as Catherine anchors the events, at turns resolute in her determination to remain independent and yet vulnerable to the forces circling her.

While Things Heard & Seen is far from the most relentless of horror movies currently available on streaming services, when it gets to the creepy stuff it really finds itself, inflaming the screen with an oppressive darkness that drains it of vitality, and it’s easy enough to see why it got to Netflix users.

