Netflix’s insipid new original uses the power of clairvoyance to secure a Top 10 spot in 51 countries

Almost every week without fail, you can set your watch to a brand new Netflix original that’s been showered in the faintest of praise – or even outright negativity – by critics making an immediate splash on the platform’s most-watched charts. If you were expecting that to change anytime soon, then Love at First Kiss has got some bad news.

Per FlixPatrol, the Spanish romantic comedy with a fantastical twist has set up shop on the Top 10 in 51 countries a mere 24 hours after premiering, which in turn has seen director Alauda Ruiz de Azua’s latest feature rank as the third top-viewed movie on a global scale behind only supernatural blockbuster We Have a Ghost and Polish drama Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me.

via Netflix

Alvaro Cervantes stars as Javier, who kisses a girl for the first time at the age of 16, only to discover that he’s got the ludicrous gift of “romantic clairvoyance,” which allows him to see the entirety of any potential future from the second he locks lips. As a result, he’s never been a long-term relationship, because he always breaks things off right before they head south.

In a turn of events that’s not predictable in any way, shape, or form, though, his life changes forever when he encounters – and promptly plays tonsil tennis with – Silvia Alonso’s Lucia. He sees marriage, children, and a happily ever after in their shared destiny, but the sizeable elephant in the room is the fact she also happens to be his best friend’s girlfriend.

Make no mistake, you won’t win any money for placing best on how Love at First Kiss ends, but that doesn’t mean Netflix subscribers with a soft and sappy core aren’t willing to be swept up in the fleeting flight of fancy.