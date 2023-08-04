Netflix’s investigative new original guaranteed to leave you happy to go hungry chows down on the Top 10 in 33 countries

For the most part, the projects on streaming capable of putting you off your lunch are blood-soaked horror movies that toss flayed body parts and dismembered remains around with reckless abandoned, but Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food has managed to accomplish the same feat with… well, just about anything edible.

Netflix has been on a remarkably hot streak of documentary success recently that’s covered several notable bases, with Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case scratching the insatiable itch for deep dives into shocking murders, while Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child offered new insight into one of influencer culture’s most polarizing figures, at the same time as How to Be a Cult Leader tackled the lengths people will go to to show dedication to their questionable figurehead of choice.

Image via Netflix

Meanwhile, Poisoned exposes how years – decades, in fact – of malpractice, malfeasance, and lax regulations have left America’s food supply ravaged by potential threats, with consumers more vulnerable than ever to pathogens, viruses, diseases, and even more between. Definitely not one to watch with a fresh-cooked meal, then, but subscribers are still devouring it as fast as they can.

Per FlixPatrol, The Dirty Truth About Your Food has taken just 24 hours to become one of the platform’s biggest hits, with a Top 10 debut in 33 countries placing it as the ninth to-viewed feature-length title on the entire content library. Just make sure you’re not hungry beforehand, because you almost certainly won’t be eating for the rest of the day.