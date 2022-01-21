Netflix’s ‘Knives Out’ sequel eying late-2022 debut

Before the release of Knives Out, director Rian Johnson mentioned the possibility of a sequel. By 2020, it was confirmed that he was working on a story and that Daniel Craig would reprise his role as Benoit Blanc. At an auction in March 2021, Netflix outbid several studios to purchase the rights to two sequels to Knives Out for $469 million.

Now, Variety has gained knowledge that “[Rian] Johnson’s hotly-anticipated sequel is expected to release in theaters and the streaming platform in the last quarter of 2022.” More details have arisen regarding the sequel. “In addition, the film is expected to also make a festival run before its release,” Variety says. “Although it’s unknown which ones it’s expected to debut at. With this added layer, we can expect the sequel to be a possible awards hopeful for Netflix next year.”

Netflix is expected to dominate the Oscar season once again in 2022. Oscar nominations will be announced on February 8. and Knives Out is hopeful for a spot among the greats. Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick … Boom! are all strong contenders to steal Best Picture

As of yet, an official synopsis and further details surrounding the Knives Out sequel are still under tight wraps. Along with Craig reprising his role, Johnson’s ensemble cast includes Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline. Besides the stars, cinematographer Steve Yedlin and editor Bob Ducsay will be returning to assist Johnson during production.

In 2019, Knives Out, distributed by Lionsgate and produced by Media Rights Capital, was a huge success both commercially and critically. It earned $311 million on a $40 million budget and Johnson received both Oscar and BAFTA nominations for best original screenplay.

With all the suspects assembled, Knives Out 2 can be expected in late 2022.