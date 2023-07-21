Netflix’s latest pulse-pounding original dicing with the depths of destiny comes up for air on the Top 10 in 38 nations

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water...

Documentaries have been part and parcel of the Netflix package for years, and while the most popular and headline-grabbing ones tend to revolve around mass murder and serial killings more often than not, The Deepest Breath has set the pulses racing for entirely different reasons.

Per FlixPatrol, the tale of a champion freediver and safety expert intertwined with each other on a shared path to conquering their respective fields has debuted as the sixth most-watched feature-length offering on the entire platform, with director Laura McGann’s moving and emotionally-charged examination of what it takes to confront destiny ranking as a Top 10 hit in 38 countries after premiering on Wednesday.

Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Bolstered by a solid 82 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an even better 94 percent user average, subscribers have been hooked on Italian Alessia Zecchini’s journey as she sets out to break a longstanding world record with the assistance of Stephen Keenan, and their personal and professional journeys prove to be a lot more complex, complicated, and engaging than you might expect.

Documentaries have been on a roll recently on the streaming service’s viewership charts, proving that Netflix really is a buffet of content covering all aspects of film and television, especially when you consider The Deepest Breath can call apocalyptic spin-off Bird Box Barcelona, Happy Madison comedy The Out-Laws, Chris Hemsworth’s bone-jarring actioner Extraction 2, and Unknown: Cave of Bones as bedfellows.

If you’ve got an itch, then, you can guarantee Netflix will make a point of scratching it at one stage or another.