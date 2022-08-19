Netflix’s latest uninspired and insipid rom-com hits #1 in 61 countries

One of the very few inevitabilities in life is that any Netflix original movie with a remotely romantic angle can be leaned upon to make an instant splash on the most-watched charts, with Look Both Ways the latest to roll off the seemingly never-ending production line.

True to form, the Lili Reinhart vehicle has instantly ascended to the top spot in no less than 61 countries since being made available to stream on Wednesday, while it’s landed on the Top 10 in a whopping 89 nations covering every single continent in which Netflix is available bar Antarctica, per FlixPatrol.

As is also typical of the platform’s most reliable subgenre, there’s been a discrepancy between fans and credits on the merits of Look Both Ways. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a bang average 50 percent critical score, whereas the user rating sits at a much higher 85 percent. In short, it’s the textbook example of the company’s approach to romantic comedies with lashings of drama, but it it ain’t broke… well, you know the rest.

This time, Reinhart’s Natalie finds her life split into a pair of parallel realities. One finds her pregnant and trying to deal with impending motherhood in her small Texas hometown, while the other sees her moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career. The positives and negatives must be weighed, leading to a life-changing decision that finds our intrepid protagonist discovering who she really wants to be before her existence merges back into one, but you’ll have to join the club to find out which one comes out on top.