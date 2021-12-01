Netflix’s major awards season contender is now streaming

As recently as a few years ago, the major studios in Hollywood viewed Netflix as a noisy upstart that posed no real threat to the established system that had run the industry for over a century. Of course, that’s all changed in a major way, with the streaming service now a serious player and regular winner at every major awards ceremony.

Since Roma gave Netflix its first Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, the platform has seen The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mank make the shortlist for the most prestigious prize in the business, and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog has been pegged as this year’s great hope.

The literary adaptation has been winning rave reviews ever since premiering on the festival circuit, with nods for Best Picture, Director, Actress, Supporting Actor and Adapted Screenplay all widely expected to be a formality, without even mentioning the cinematography, production design or costuming.

The Power of the Dog is now streaming from today, so subscribers will be able to make up their own minds as to whether or not the powerful drama can really be called one of the best films to release in 2021.