Netflix’s new alien adventure instantly invades the Top 10 in 44 countries

Netflix can throw hundreds of millions of dollars at blockbuster sci-fi originals boasting a litany of A-list Hollywood names, but the genre is popular enough to guarantee a strong showing for any in-house original that revolves around aliens or extraterrestrial life, with Norwegian action comedy Blasted the latest to capture the imagination.

As per FlixPatrol, the old-fashioned feature has instantly cracked the Top 10 in 44 countries around the world since debuting, with the winning premise ensuring that any discerning enthusiast of intergalactic hijinks will be encouraged to add it to their watch-list.

The story follows childhood best friends Sebastian and Mikkel, who have spent the intervening years growing apart before reuniting for the former’s bachelor party. The latter desperately clings onto his youthful obsession with laser tag, which hasn’t sat too well with the dedicated and career-driven Sebastian.

Cr. Julianne Leikanger/Netflix © 2022.

However, the duo are forced to put their simmering differences to one side when their wild weekend puts them right in the crosshairs of a full-blown invasion from creatures who hail from beyond the stars, and wouldn’t you know it; all that laser tag expertise winds up becoming very handy as the intrepid leads fight back against their intergalactic would-be oppressors.

Blasted won’t win any points for originality, but if you’re a Netflix customer who seeks nothing more than frivolous, frothy, light-hearted, genre-driven fun, then there are countless worse ways to spend a couple of hours than sitting back, relaxing, and checking it out for yourself to see what the fuss is about.