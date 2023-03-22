There is a reason why the term ‘sex sells’ is a well-known saying, and one, it would seem, that also applies to this week’s Netflix top 10 charts, after a deep dive into the internet sex industry has managed to capture people’s attention.

Money Shot: The Pornhub story is a documentary featuring adult performers, creators, and former employees talking about one of the biggest adult sites, Pornhub. The documentary garnered over 13 million hours viewed and found itself in fourth place as a result, just 20,000 hours away from Netflix’s current third-place holder, The Magician’s Elephant.

According to a statement made to Variety, Money Shot’s director Suzanne Hillinger stated that the point of the documentary was to open conversations about sex and consent, discussions about sexuality, and who should have the power to in this user-generated adult industry.

“This documentary requires us to grapple with what sexuality and consent means when billion-dollar internet platforms thrive on user-generated content. Who has, and who should have, the power in these environments? Our hope is that this film generates important conversations about sex and consent, both on the internet and out in the world.”

This documentary received a fair reception from critics and audiences. It currently has a 76 percent average rating from critics and 66 percent from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Money Shot not only talks about the impact of Pornhub, but also draws open the curtains and reveals what really happens behind the scenes, such as uncovering Pornhub’s parent company, MindGeek, porn piracy, and how the porn industry has changed since the pre-internet era of NSFW content.

Alongside talking about what goes on behind the website, Money Shot also addresses the controversy surrounding it and the scrutiny it has received, such as accusations of child pornography and non-consensual sex tapes.

If you want to learn more about the behind-the-scenes of the online sex industry, Money Shot: The Pornhub story is now streaming on Netflix.