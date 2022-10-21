Netflix’s new tragic teen love story is stealing the hearts of streamers everywhere

South Korean entertainment has been gathering the hearts of millions across the globe, remaining immensely popular for its subtle acting, grade-A performances, and attention to detail. Since the success of 2021’s action series Squid Game, Netflix has been betting on more and more content from the east Asian country, proving once again to be a successful and smart move from the streaming platform, especially after the success of their newest tragic teen love story flick: 20th Century Girl.

On Oct.21, 20th Century Girl entered the Netflix library, with almost immediate reactions to the 2-hour-long teen movie. The movie has received stellar reviews online, from social media users and reviewers alike. On IMDB, the film has already received a rating of 8.7 out of 10, impressing the world of cinema with a movie that has only been released in just a few hours.

Social media has also shared their own opinions, gloating about the teen drama and sharing their thoughts. One user described the film as being “bittersweet,” saying they “laughed, smiled and cried.” The tweet also complimented the film’s “cinematography, nice plot, and perfect casts.”

#20thCenturyGirl— is such a bittersweet film, it portrays great friendship and genuine love that left you feeling all warm and mushy. it made me laughed, smiled and cried, with stunning cinematography, nice plot and perfect casts, also MUST pay attention to the ending 👀🫂 pic.twitter.com/kBHg7CVHEw — 🎞 (@warmkdrms) October 21, 2022

One shared thought among users is the film’s predictability. As with any teen flick, the story doesn’t exactly bring anything new to the table- or so they say. One user on Twitter specifically said that it is “such a classic story,” adding that “you can predict where the story goes, but it doesn’t make you stop watching.” In spite of its expected predictability, the film still engages the audience throughout the duration of the movie.

I have to say that this is such a classic story that you can predict where the story goes BUT it doesn't make you stop watching, it's a classic story that didn't lose its magical touch and I love this so much, 10/10 it was beautiful 🥺❤️ #20thCenturyGirl pic.twitter.com/elNMWmNEuJ — ʷᵉⁿ ₍ᐢ ̥ ̮ ̥ᐢ₎ (@faqqqwen) October 21, 2022

The movie directed by Bon Woo-ri is set in 1999, following the story of two high school students (Kim Yoo-Jung and Byeon Woo-Seok) sharing their first love. Themes of romance and friendship are touched on throughout the film, and joining the cast are also South-Korean actors Bark Hyun-Jin and Yeon-Doo. Han Hyo-Joo also portrays the teenage girl Na Bo-Ra as an adult.

The teenage flick can be found and streamed on Netflix starting Oct.21.