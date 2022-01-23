Netflix’s new war movie is a global smash hit

Viewership numbers are the barometer on which Netflix success is judged, which presents an interesting question in regards to the platform’s latest original feature, one that’s scored an impressive first weekend without troubling the number one spot in many countries.

Based on the novel of the same name by Robert Harris, Munich: The Edge of War takes place in 1938, with Europe on the brink of conflict as Hitler prepares to invade Czechoslovakia. George McKay stars as a British civil servant sent to the titular city to attend an emergency conference, but political trickery threatens to derail the prospective peace talks entirely.

As per FlixPatrol, Munich: The Edge of War has topped the Netflix most-watched charts in a solitary country since debuting on Friday, which is unsurprisingly the United Kingdom. However, it’s secured a Top 10 placing in an additional 68 nations, so the drama is evidently proving to be hugely popular, despite failing to reach the summit anywhere other than the UK.

An 84% Rotten Tomatoes score and 78% user rating should keep it at the forefront of the streaming conversation for at least a few more days, but it’s hard to tell at this point whether or not Munich: The Edge of War will be able to maintain the current levels of visibility into next week and beyond.