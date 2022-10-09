Netflix’s newest anticlimactic original defies critics once more to grab the top spot in 49 countries

At this stage, Netflix’s ongoing assault of original movies have become about as bulletproof as it gets, with almost every single one of them performing admirably on the rankings in spite of overwhelming critical apathy. The misses may outnumber the hits, then, but Luckiest Girl Alive is proving once more that it doesn’t mean a damn thing when it comes to convincing subscribers to push play.

As per FlixPatrol, the literary adaptation has instantly reached the Top 10 in 79 countries since premiering this past Friday, and it seized the number one position in a mighty 49 of them. Following directly in the footsteps of Blonde and Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which have both landed within the last week and a half, Luckiest Girl Alive has shrugged off reviews that could be deemed mediocre at best to find huge success.

via Netflix

On Rotten Tomatoes, the story following Mila Kunis’ writer confronting her troubled past when a true crime documentary crew begins digging deep into a harrowing incident that took place during her high school days has rustled up a decidedly substandard 43 percent score – which is admittedly ahead of both the aforementioned Marilyn Monroe biopic and Stephen King adaptation.

The user rating sits significantly higher at 76 percent, though, as if we needed any more evidence that paying customers could not care less about what the critics think. The Netflix branding is all it takes to launch pretty much any new title to the top of the most-watched rankings, but we’d rather that positive reviews became the norm instead of the exception.