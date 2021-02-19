One Of Netflix’s Best Original Movies Of 2020 Is Free To Watch For 48 Hours

The theatrical industry may have been decimated by the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, but it’s proven to be a great time for the various streaming services competing for subscribers. Netflix recently passed the 200 million mark, while Disney Plus reached 95 million paying customers three years ahead of schedule, and HBO Max are dropping a series of major titles over the next ten months the same day they hit the big screen.

One other benefit for streamers is that several major studios around Hollywood have been selling off their titles to the highest bidder, which allowed Netflix to pick up Enola Holmes from Warner Bros. and acquire Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 from Paramount, while Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America went to Prime Video.

Sorkin’s gripping historical legal drama was earmarked as a serious awards season contender given both the director’s track record as one of the best screenwriters of his generation and the star-studded ensemble bringing the story to life. And so far, it’s lived up to those expectations by winning strong reviews from critics and landing five Golden Globe nominations including Best Picture – Drama, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Sacha Baron Cohen.

To mark the 51st anniversary of the verdict being delivered in the case at the center of the movie, The Trial of the Chicago 7 will be streaming for free on YouTube for 48 hours starting from today, with Sorkin explaining that he wanted to honor those involved in the courtroom battle while also inspiring new generations to stand up for what they believe in. It’s one of last year’s best dramas, and without having to fork over a subscription fee, there are going to be a lot of people checking it out for the first time before the weekend is over.