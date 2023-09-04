Netflix’s return to the raunchy world of sex comedies doesn’t have to fake it in order to finish on the Top 10 in 58 countries

The sex comedy could be in the midst of a resurgence thanks to a slew of recent hits both at the box office and on streaming, with Jennifer Lawrence’s No Hard Feelings currently tearing it up on-demand. However, Netflix refuses to be left behind, with Happy Ending debuting as one of the platform’s biggest new additions.

Per FlixPatrol, the raunchy Dutch romp has landed as the fifth most-watched movie among subscribers around the world, having reached a climax on the Top 10 in 58 countries. It isn’t even the company’s first – or second, for that matter – entrant into the genre to make a splash this year, but it could prove to be the most successful yet having already leapt up several places in the last 24 hours.

The story follows Gaite Jansen’s Luna and Martijn Lakemeier’s, celebrating the one-year anniversary of their seemingly perfect relationship. That being said, he remains completely unaware and blissfully oblivious that she’s been faking her orgasms since the very beginning, leaving her conflicted about whether or not too much time has passed for her rectify the issue.

Needless to say, her friends have plenty of suggestions to spice things up in the bedroom, leading her to propose a threesome. From there, bringing a third person into the mix goes pretty much as you’d expect if you’ve seen so much as one sex-mad romp in your life, but Netflix users are on board when it comes to finding out how things manage to resolve themselves both in and out of the boudoir.