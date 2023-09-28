Netflix’s ridiculous new history-making action movie flees a life of crime to make a clean getaway on the Top 10 in 36 nations

If you sat through the recent – and incredibly uninteresting – Gran Turismo and thought the high-speed vehicles weren’t quite large enough, or the ongoing shenanigans of the Fast & Furious universe has become a little too far fetched for your tastes, then oh boy is Overhaul the movie for you.

A genuine history-maker, the first-ever Brazilian action blockbuster to premiere exclusively on Netflix follows the plight of Thiago Martins’ Roger, who races trucks for a living. However, when he falls on financial hard times, he resorts to becoming the getaway driver for a criminal enterprise in order to make ends meet, plunging him into a life on the other side of the law that becomes increasing difficult to escape.

Comparisons to the aforementioned properties are fairly apt considering there’s plenty of track-set sequences and far-fetched set pieces involving all sorts of vehicular mayhem, albeit made on a significantly smaller budget. Reviews have been thoroughly average across the board, but as a splashy genre film landing on the market-leading streaming service, Overhaul has hit big regardless.

Per FlixPatrol, Brazil’s maiden voyage into explosive action-packed territory for Netflix has made a stellar start after speeding onto the Top 10 in 36 countries around the world, making it the seventh most-watched feature on the platform’s worldwide rankings. Not too shabby all things considered, and it might just mark the beginning of the country’s inroads into the sort of frantic filmmaking that subscribers can never seem to get enough of.

Preposterous but enjoyable in a “switch off your brain” kind of way, the experiment has proven to be an immediate success.