Netflix’s subversive new stab at the serial killer thriller butchers a Top 10 spot in 53 countries

Netflix has done such a stellar job of cornering the market on serial killers through feature films, TV shows, and documentaries that any new addition to the catalog has become appointment viewing, leaving nobody surprised that Chokehold hasn’t wasted a second in becoming one of the streaming service’s most-watched movies.

Per FlixPatrol, the subversive Turkish original has bludgeoned its way to a Top 10 spot in 53 countries across the world, putting it in fourth place on the worldwide rankings behind only predictable rom-com A Tourist’s Guide to Love, bone-rattling historical epic The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die, and acclaimed cooking drama Hunger, which isn’t bad going at all from a country that isn’t regarded as a regular bastion of top-tier exclusive content.

Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Perhaps it’s all about the big twist, with Chokehold opting to walk a different path than the majority of Netflix’s many tales revolving around mass murder. In this instance, a couple flees from bustling Istanbul to small coastal town to escape from a scandal, but soon discover that the locals are desperate to get rid of them at any cost.

Things take a turn for the borderline farcical once an accidental death occurs, and from there Kivanç Tatlitug’s Yalin ends up dropping more bodies as the story progresses, even though that was never his intention. Sh*t happens when you’re the most hated man in the entire country, though, with Chokehold living up to its title and then some by placing just that on Netflix’s viewership charts.