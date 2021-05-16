Netflix’s New Thriller Has Subscribers On The Edge Of Their Seats

In terms of nothing but pure star power and name value, the biggest Netflix arrival this week was probably The Woman in the Window. Helmed by Atonement and Darkest Hour director Joe Wright, the literary adaptation has a stacked cast that boasts Netflix favorite Anthony Mackie, Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Wyatt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Julianne Moore.

As you may know, the project has been gathering dust for a long time having wrapped all the way back in October 2018 before being shelved, and it remained that way until Netflix stepped in and snagged the rights last August. As such a tortured path to release would indicate, the finished product isn’t very good, with The Woman in the Window currently holding a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 29%.

However, that hasn’t stopped it from rocketing to the top of the most-watched charts on Netflix this weekend and as you can see from the reactions below, many subscribers are getting a real kick out of its suspenseful story that has them on the edge of their seats.

We watched The woman in the window, It's very suspenseful with a twist — AsianPrincess 🌸 (@KhmerPrinc3ss) May 15, 2021

Happy Saturday! Loved Amy Adams in "The Woman in the Window." Very suspenseful thriller! Brilliant novel too! Watch it on Netflix. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/Wr70OVZaW1 — Clint Cardoza (@clintcardoza7) May 15, 2021

The woman in the window is creepy 😦🥶 — 🧚🏾‍♀️Katanuh🍀 (@Katanuh_) May 16, 2021

The Woman in the Window (Netflix) was a nice Hitchcock pastiche. Twisty, slightly melodramatic, and good creepy fun. — Steve Bryant writes and draws comics (@SteveBryantArt) May 16, 2021

Woman in the window is a LITTLE creepy. — Jesus Shuttlesworth (@_RollEm) May 15, 2021

Up early, can't sleep, watching The woman in the window. This movie is creepy as hell. — MacDaGiantsFan (@macmoney7477) May 15, 2021

okay currently watching the woman in the window this shit creepy 😳 — abs (@absoluteloca) May 15, 2021

That Woman in the Window movie is creepy and I love it — TO (@Tolulope_Og) May 14, 2021

I’m watching The Woman In The Window (2021) on Netflix rn. It’s really suspenseful and a little bit scary. Amy Adams is such a great actress 💯 — Migs (@iamcarlomigs) May 16, 2021

the woman in the window is scary for me wtf im gonna pee my pants and it's 2 am — el (@saint5eul) May 14, 2021

yo the woman in the window is actually kinda scary ngl, like imagine that happening to u — brandon (@boredboibrandon) May 14, 2021

If you like a psychological/ suspenseful watch, go and watch The woman in the window on Netflix! — Janine🇰🇪 (@janineotieno) May 16, 2021

I just watched The Woman in the Window. Suspenseful. A lot of twists. — By LaTasha LLC (@ByLaTasha) May 16, 2021

Just watched Netflix’s “The Woman in the Window” film adaptation. It really becomes a suspenseful thriller a little after the halfway point. Though, a little too much “Hitchcock-esque” sound design in the beginning for my taste. — Digital Visuals by MDC (@DVbyMDC) May 15, 2021

Amy Adams was terrific in “The Woman in the Window” on Netflix. I read the book & loved it. The movie is equally suspenseful, equally tragic & the acting by everyone is superb. Don’t miss it. — Taryn Kelly (@TarynKe12167652) May 15, 2021

For those unfamiliar with the film – or the book on which it’s based – The Woman in the Window follows Adams’ child psychologist Anna Fox, who suffers from agoraphobia and has become reliant on drugs and alcohol to get through her life. After she begins spying on her new neighbors, though, she witnesses a violent crime and becomes obsessed with getting to the bottom of what happened. As the events around her get stranger and stranger, however, she starts to question what’s real and what’s in her head, with not many people believing her claims.

It’s far from a perfect movie, but for some weekend viewing, The Woman in the Window is certainly harmless and should have you guessing right up until the end. It likely won’t remain on top of the Netflix charts for long, especially with Army of the Dead on the way, but for now, it’s enjoying its moment in the spotlight and should find itself pulling in more viewers over the next few days.