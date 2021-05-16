Home / movies

Netflix’s New Thriller Has Subscribers On The Edge Of Their Seats

By 1 hour ago
x

In terms of nothing but pure star power and name value, the biggest Netflix arrival this week was probably The Woman in the Window. Helmed by Atonement and Darkest Hour director Joe Wright, the literary adaptation has a stacked cast that boasts Netflix favorite Anthony Mackie, Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Wyatt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Julianne Moore.

As you may know, the project has been gathering dust for a long time having wrapped all the way back in October 2018 before being shelved, and it remained that way until Netflix stepped in and snagged the rights last August. As such a tortured path to release would indicate, the finished product isn’t very good, with The Woman in the Window currently holding a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 29%.

However, that hasn’t stopped it from rocketing to the top of the most-watched charts on Netflix this weekend and as you can see from the reactions below, many subscribers are getting a real kick out of its suspenseful story that has them on the edge of their seats.

The Woman in the Window

For those unfamiliar with the film – or the book on which it’s based – The Woman in the Window follows Adams’ child psychologist Anna Fox, who suffers from agoraphobia and has become reliant on drugs and alcohol to get through her life. After she begins spying on her new neighbors, though, she witnesses a violent crime and becomes obsessed with getting to the bottom of what happened. As the events around her get stranger and stranger, however, she starts to question what’s real and what’s in her head, with not many people believing her claims.

It’s far from a perfect movie, but for some weekend viewing, The Woman in the Window is certainly harmless and should have you guessing right up until the end. It likely won’t remain on top of the Netflix charts for long, especially with Army of the Dead on the way, but for now, it’s enjoying its moment in the spotlight and should find itself pulling in more viewers over the next few days.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...