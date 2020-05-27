Neve Campbell Didn’t Want Anything To Do With The Craft Reboot

One of the many horror remakes in the works is a reimagining of 1996’s cult favorite witch flick The Craft, which is coming from Blumhouse. Neve Campbell is already linked to star in one reboot of one of her classic 90s franchises, in the case of Scream, but don’t expect the actress to follow suit and be involved with the new Craft movie as well.

While speaking to Collider, Campbell – who featured in the original alongside Fairuza Balk, Robin Tunney and Rachel True – revealed that she had no interest in being involved with the project, though she wished the filmmakers the best of luck, especially given that the coronavirus pandemic may have affected their plans.

“With the new Craft, we’ll see. For me, I didn’t really wanna be a part of it, but I think they’ve got a very interesting take, and I hope they get a chance to do something great. I think the timing might’ve been challenging with COVID, but hopefully they’ll be able to finish the film.”

The original Craft followed a troubled teen who becomes friends with three outcast girls at her new school and together they form a powerful witches coven. Blumhouse’s remake will follow along the same lines. Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, it’s set to star Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone and transgender actress and activist Zoey Luna as the schoolgirl sorceresses. David Duchovny and Michelle Monaghan are also attached. Production actually wrapped up prior to the lockdown, despite Campbell’s worries.

In contrast to her attitude about The Craft, the actress is currently in talks to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in Scream 5, though Campbell has noted that she has yet to sign along the dotted line. With old co-star David Arquette having officially hopped aboard, though, hopefully negotiations will go smoothly.

Neither The Craft nor Scream 5 have been given release dates as yet, but it seems likely that both are intended to drop in 2021.