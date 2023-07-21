‘Never Have I Ever’ star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan drops her snarky ‘Barbie’ review amid SAG-AFTRA strike

The biggest blockbuster of the summer hit theaters on July 21 and has already made millions while its actors remain on strike for fair wages. This juxtaposition has not gone unnoticed by people like Netflix star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. The Never Have I Ever alum took to Twitter to offer a pointed review of Barbie.

my review on Barbie: in the real world we should respect creatives and share the wealth. thanks💞💅🏾 — Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@ramakrishnannn) July 21, 2023

Obviously, Ramakrishnan’s review has less to do with the film itself and more to do with the current climate for Hollywood SAG-AFTRA actors. The 21-year-old starlet and her former costars are just a few of hundreds of actors that have been seen on the picket line fighting for a higher percentage of streaming profits and visibility.

The cast of Barbie appears to be standing in solidarity with Maitreyi’s review. Simu Liu, America Ferrara, and Issa Rae have all posted in support of the strike and the cast have ceased posting promotional content and attending promotional events in solidarity with the strike.

The star of the film, Margot Robbie (Barbie herself) has even been vocal about her support of the strike and all of the unions that are on the picket line.

Ramakrishnan’s pointed review didn’t stray too far from the script, as Greta Gerwig’s new film discusses themes of capitalism that are just as present in the film as they are in the strike.

Despite high mentions in the entertainment industry, fans are encouraged to go see Barbie and demonstrate how important actors, writers, and films are to our culture and our world.